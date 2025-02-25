25 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Feb, 2025 @ 11:14
··
1 min read

Benidorm police issue important warning about car tyre puncture trick after motorist is robbed of €4,800

by
Benidorm police issue important warning about tyre puncture trick after victim is robbed of €4,800

A THIEF has been arrested in Benidorm after stealing a bag containing €4,800 in a distraction burglary at a supermarket car park.

The Algerian national, 47, punctured a car tyre and then waited for the driver to return- pointing out that she had a problem.

The woman got out of the car and made a phone call, while the man grabbed a bag crammed with money and identity papers that was in plain sight on the passenger seat.

READ MORE:

ARRESTED THIEF

He ran off but the Policia Nacional identified him and executed his arrest.

The man was said to have travelled around Spain committing similar ‘puncture’ crimes.

The Policia Nacional say such robberies are all too common with victims targeted on visits to banks, stores, and service stations.

Most cases involve the distracted driver changing a tyre which allows a thief to steal valuable items.

The Policia Nacional recommends caution when returning to a car and to be wary of helpful strangers.

They suggest to always lock a vehicle when going outside and not to leave objects in full sight on car seats.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

NOTFALL IN DER LUFT: IBERIA-PILOT NACH TARANTELBISS NOTVERSORGT

Next Story

Estepona is now using DRONES to clean buildings: Robots ‘use 60% less water’

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop