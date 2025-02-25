Benidorm police issue important warning about car tyre puncture trick after motorist is robbed of €4,800

A THIEF has been arrested in Benidorm after stealing a bag containing €4,800 in a distraction burglary at a supermarket car park.

The Algerian national, 47, punctured a car tyre and then waited for the driver to return- pointing out that she had a problem.

The woman got out of the car and made a phone call, while the man grabbed a bag crammed with money and identity papers that was in plain sight on the passenger seat.

He ran off but the Policia Nacional identified him and executed his arrest.

The man was said to have travelled around Spain committing similar ‘puncture’ crimes.

The Policia Nacional say such robberies are all too common with victims targeted on visits to banks, stores, and service stations.

Most cases involve the distracted driver changing a tyre which allows a thief to steal valuable items.

The Policia Nacional recommends caution when returning to a car and to be wary of helpful strangers.

They suggest to always lock a vehicle when going outside and not to leave objects in full sight on car seats.