Hello April, hello Storm Nuria: Latest Atlantic front will bring rain and strong winds to Spain’s coasts – these are the affected areas 

RAIN will hit large parts of Spain- especially from Thursday- due to the arrival of Storm Nuria.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) says the new front coming in from the Atlantic will cause ‘intense’ rainfall and strong gusts of wind in some areas.

Above average temperatures enjoyed over the last few days will also fall to normal levels for early April.

?AEMET nombra a la borrasca Nuria.



??El jueves causará fuertes rachas de viento e intensas precipitaciones en Canarias.



?Afectará a la Península a partir de la noche del jueves, especialmente al oeste peninsular, también con vientos muy fuertes y lluvias precipitaciones. pic.twitter.com/I5ifqhy1i1 April 1, 2025

The forecaster predicts that variable weather will be Wednesday’s order of the day on the mainland and the Balearic Islands with increased cloud and rain.

Rain will spread from the south-west with afternoon showers that could be strong in some areas, notably in Galicia and the Cantabrian mountains.

Localised heavy rain is expected later today and on Thursday morning in the east of Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, southern Navarre, Castilla y Leon, western Asturias and northern Galicia.

Aemet has issued a yellow warning for storms in almost all these areas, with probable hailstorms and locally intense gusts of wind.

It adds that southern areas of the country should remain dry on Wednesday.

On Thursday more unsettled weather is expected, especially in western Spain.

The probability of showers will remain high until Saturday, with the longer term forecast taking in Easter suggesting that more rain is expected than normal.

March produced well above average rainfall in Spain with figures two-and-a-half times higher than normal.

The largest concentration of downpours were in the south of the country, with the biggest accumulations in Cadiz, Malaga, and Sevilla provinces.

Other areas were not immune, with Madrid recording rain levels at nine times of the average March rainfall.