Man in Spain’s Costa Blanca ‘killed ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter with pill overdose in revenge for new lover’

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl died in Murcia on Tuesday when her adopted mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly gave her a large amount of pills.

The man – named as Jesus JG – was subsequently arrested for murder by the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja.

He is said to have had serious drug addiction problems.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA BARRACKS, TORREVIEJA

Sources told the Informacion newspaper that investigators had not ruled out the possibility that he deliberately killed the child to hurt his former girlfriend.

Text messages have been supplied to authorities by the girl’s mother that showed him to be jealous and expressing his concern that she was seeing another man.

The suspect, 47, is said to have phoned the Guardia to say that he had ‘done something wrong’ before fleeing the village of Llano de Brujas.

The man’s ex-partner had custody of the girl who was the biological daughter of his cousin.

Although their relationship had ended, it was common for him to pick up the child from school to spend afternoons at his family home some 10 kilometres away.

He allegedly called the mother on Tuesday afternoon to tell her that the ‘girl is already in heaven’.

She then phoned his parents who found the youngster’s body in an apartment bedroom with paramedics unable to do anything for her.

An autopsy will be performed by Murcia’s Institute of Legal Medicine to determine the cause of death.