Two-year-old girl shot dead in Spain’s Plasencia during violent family feud

A two-year-old girl has been tragically shot dead in Plasencia after being caught in the crossfire of a violent family feud.

The incident occurred early on Saturday, March 29, when a shootout broke out between two local families in the town, located near Spain’s border with Portugal.

The child, who was not involved in the dispute, was struck in the head by a stray bullet while playing in the street. Despite being rushed to the Maternal and Childhood Hospital in Badajoz, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday after being placed in intensive care.

The violence stemmed from a long-running dispute between a family from the San Lázaro neighbourhood and the notorious Hilarios clan.

The feud began days earlier when a bouncer from the San Lázaro family allegedly prevented the youngest son of the Hilarios clan’s leader from entering a strip club in Puerto de los Castaños. Tensions escalated early on Saturday when members of the Hilarios clan, armed and travelling in two vehicles, arrived in the San Lázaro area seeking retaliation.

The families exchanged gunfire in the street, and after the shooting, the Hilarios clan fled, leaving behind one vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Alongside the tragic death of the toddler, a 25-year-old woman was also injured, suffering a gunshot wound to her foot. She is now stable and receiving treatment at Virgen del Puerto Hospital in Plasencia.

Authorities have arrested nine people in connection with the shooting, and more arrests are possible. The National Police, along with Local Police and Civil Guard officers, have launched a full investigation. José Luis Quintana, the Government delegate in Extremadura, confirmed that those arrested have not yet been presented before a court but will likely face charges this week.

The incident has raised alarms about the lack of police resources in the town. According to the JUPOL police union, only three officers were on duty when the shooting occurred, forcing reinforcements to be sent from Badajoz. The union has called for an immediate increase in police presence to better protect citizens, pointing to the town’s insufficient resources.

In addition, the Plasencia Commerce Federation (Fescop) has voiced its support for the union’s demands, following a recent robbery in the area. As tensions remain high, the search continues for Ángel Moreno Benito, a fugitive leader of the Hilarios clan, who escaped from a prison in Valladolid earlier this year.