13 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Mar, 2025 @ 11:06
··
1 min read

Shooting in Benidorm: Man is shot three times in middle of beachside apartment complex

by
Shooting in Benidorm: Man is shot three times in middle of beachside apartment complex

A MAN collecting a debt in the Benidorm area was shot three times at a beachside apartment complex on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12.30pm at the Torres beach urbanisation in nearby Villajoyosa.

The gunman fled in a car with the Guardia Civil still trying to find him.

READ MORE:

Police find flooded drugs lab producing cocaine at ground zero of Valencia DANA

The wounded victim, 53, suffered two shots in the back and another in a hand.

He was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital but the injuries were not to life-threatening, with reports that he was going to be transferred to a hospital in the Elche area, where he lives.

A dozen people appeared at the entrance to the Marina Baixa ER and several police officers were deployed to stop any incidents.

Details of what exactly happened at the urbanisation are scant as the Guardia Civil’s investigation is covered under a secrecy order.

No identities or even nationalities have been revealed.

It is believed that several members of a family who buy and sell cars drove 60 kilometres from Elche to Villajoyosa to collect a debt.

An altercation broke out with another family who owed them the money and gunshots were fired.

Authorities launched a sweep of the Villajoyosa area and surrounding towns to locate the shooter, as well as trying to prevent further incidents between the two families.

A group of neighbours using a local bar told the Informacion newspaper they knew the suspect who had lived with his family in the apartment ‘for some time’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brit drivers in Spain warned against making ‘rookie mistake’ after robbers target cars on the Costa del Sol

Next Story

Did you know that fatigue causes up to 30% of road accidents in Spain?

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop