Did you know that fatigue causes up to 30% of road accidents in Spain?

Fatigue is a hidden danger on the road, responsible for 20% to 30% of all accidents, according to Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT). It reduces your ability to concentrate, significantly increasing the risk of collisions or veering off the road. At Generali Expatriates, we want to ensure you stay safe behind the wheel by explaining how fatigue affects your driving and the main factors that contribute to tiredness on the road.

How fatigue affects your driving

Fatigue impacts both your physical and mental state, leading to slower reflexes and impaired decision-making, which can have serious consequences when driving.

Blurred vision, slower reactions, and headaches

Fatigue can affect your vision, causing blurred sight and difficulty focusing on objects. You may also blink more often, meaning your eyes are closed for longer periods, reducing your awareness of your surroundings. Tiredness also makes you more easily startled, which means you may react abruptly, such as slamming the brakes when you hear a car horn. This happens because your brain processes information more slowly, affecting your ability to control automatic reactions.

Slower movements and riskier decisions

Additionally, fatigue often leads to headaches, pressure in your temples, and neck discomfort, which makes driving uncomfortable and less safe. When you’re tired, your movements become slower and less precise, putting you at greater risk of making mistakes. You might also notice more signs of fatigue, such as shifting in your seat, stretching, or yawning. Fatigue also increases irritability and impairs your judgment, which can lead to riskier driving behaviours. You may misinterpret traffic situations or the actions of other drivers, making poor decisions behind the wheel.

What increases fatigue while driving?

Several factors contribute to driver fatigue and understanding these can help you stay more alert and focused on the road.

Lack of rest and adverse weather



Lack of rest is a major factor. It’s recommended to take a break every two hours or 150 kilometres of driving to combat tiredness. Adverse weather conditions—such as fog, rain, or snow—require increased concentration, which can quickly deplete your energy. Driving at night, during dawn, or at sunset should also be avoided, as the lighting at these times can be particularly draining.

Traffic, poor road conditions, and stress



Heavy traffic can also cause stress, forcing you to concentrate more and leading to quicker fatigue. Poor vehicle or road conditions, such as bumpy roads or mechanical issues with your car, can cause discomfort and increase tiredness. Similarly, inadequate ventilation or high temperatures inside the vehicle can affect your senses, reducing your ability to stay alert. Above 24°C, a driver’s perception begins to be impaired, making it even more difficult to concentrate.

Lastly, stress plays a significant role in fatigue. Rushing to reach your destination or dealing with stressful situations while driving can lead to poor judgment and make you feel more tired. To reduce fatigue, make sure you are calm and well-rested before embarking on a long journey.

Stay safe on the road with the right car insurance

Fatigue is just one of many risks drivers face. Having the right car insurance can provide peace of mind, knowing that you’re covered in case of an accident. At Generali Expatriates, we understand the unique needs of expatriates living in Spain. Our car insurance solutions are tailored to your lifestyle and offer the protection you need.

And now, take advantage of our new cashback offer! We are offering a 10% cashback on your premium every time you take out a new car or home insurance policy with us—valid until May 26, 2025!

For a quote or to find a broker, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49. Don’t let fatigue compromise your safety—stay protected with Generali Expatriates.