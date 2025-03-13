13 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Mar, 2025 @ 10:57
··
1 min read

Brit drivers in Spain warned against making ‘rookie mistake’ after robbers target cars on the Costa del Sol

by

BRITS in Spain have been warned to ‘be on alert’ when parking their cars on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after an expat had their vehicle broken into in the middle of the day while shopping at a supermarket.

They shared a photo showing how one of the rear passenger windows had been smashed.

Taking to an expat forum for Brits living in Sabinillas, the victim wrote: “Be careful guys, on Monday afternoon at around 4.30pm me and my wife were in Lidl in Sabinillas.

“I parked my car in front of the entrance door and went inside. Unfortunately, when we came back we saw someone has broken the window and taken money from my bag.

“I did complain to police by don’t think something will be done… I learned a lessson from this… never leave something inside the car.”

One British expat replied: “Feel for you, unfortunately Lidl in Sabinillas is rife and the supermarket know and accept no liability…

“Ayuntamiento Manilva Prensa is an absolute joke and if you find a policía good luck with them doing anything about it.”

Another commented: “Unfortunately, you are not the first and not the last. There is a sign at the entrance to Lidl not to leave valuables in plain sight.

“Also, you have to look around to see if someone is watching you. I’m very sorry.”

One less sympathetic Brit added: “Why would you leave a handbag on view in your car?! It’s just asking for trouble!”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Storm Konrad hits Spain: Weather alerts are issued across Andalucia – including the Costa del Sol

Shooting in Benidorm: Man is shot three times in middle of beachside apartment complex
Next Story

Shooting in Benidorm: Man is shot three times in middle of beachside apartment complex

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop