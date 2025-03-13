Brit drivers in Spain warned against making ‘rookie mistake’ after robbers target cars on the Costa del Sol

BRITS in Spain have been warned to ‘be on alert’ when parking their cars on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after an expat had their vehicle broken into in the middle of the day while shopping at a supermarket.

They shared a photo showing how one of the rear passenger windows had been smashed.

Taking to an expat forum for Brits living in Sabinillas, the victim wrote: “Be careful guys, on Monday afternoon at around 4.30pm me and my wife were in Lidl in Sabinillas.

“I parked my car in front of the entrance door and went inside. Unfortunately, when we came back we saw someone has broken the window and taken money from my bag.

“I did complain to police by don’t think something will be done… I learned a lessson from this… never leave something inside the car.”

One British expat replied: “Feel for you, unfortunately Lidl in Sabinillas is rife and the supermarket know and accept no liability…

“Ayuntamiento Manilva Prensa is an absolute joke and if you find a policía good luck with them doing anything about it.”

Another commented: “Unfortunately, you are not the first and not the last. There is a sign at the entrance to Lidl not to leave valuables in plain sight.

“Also, you have to look around to see if someone is watching you. I’m very sorry.”

One less sympathetic Brit added: “Why would you leave a handbag on view in your car?! It’s just asking for trouble!”