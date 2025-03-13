13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 10:41
Storm Konrad hits Spain: Weather alerts are issued across Andalucia – including the Costa del Sol

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued across the southern region of Andalucia in the wake of Storm Konrad’s arrival to Spain.

The yellow-level warnings by state weather agency Aemet cover the entire provinces of Sevilla, Cadiz, Huelva and most of Cordoba and Malaga.

In Malaga, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce, Velez-Malaga and Ronda are all under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall (up to 60mm) until 11.59pm tonight.

They are also on alert for strong winds which could reach up to 70km/hr, as are the entire coasts of Almeria, Granada and Murcia.

Cadiz province, meanwhile, is facing 80km/hr winds and up to 15mm of rainfall in an hour.

In Sevilla province, Aemet is predicting up to 40mm of rain over a 12-hour period, while warning of strong storms.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

