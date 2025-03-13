Storm Konrad hits Spain: Weather alerts are issued across Andalucia – including the Costa del Sol

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued across the southern region of Andalucia in the wake of Storm Konrad’s arrival to Spain.

The yellow-level warnings by state weather agency Aemet cover the entire provinces of Sevilla, Cadiz, Huelva and most of Cordoba and Malaga.

In Malaga, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce, Velez-Malaga and Ronda are all under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall (up to 60mm) until 11.59pm tonight.

They are also on alert for strong winds which could reach up to 70km/hr, as are the entire coasts of Almeria, Granada and Murcia.

Cadiz province, meanwhile, is facing 80km/hr winds and up to 15mm of rainfall in an hour.

In Sevilla province, Aemet is predicting up to 40mm of rain over a 12-hour period, while warning of strong storms.