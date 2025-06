A FOUR-YEAR-OLD child has died in tragic circumstances after drowning in a swimming pool on the Costa del Sol.

The incident took place at a house in La Alqueria, Mijas on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene just after 9am local time where they performed CPR on the young victim.

Sadly, resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

