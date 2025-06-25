CaixaBank launches new property-and-financing portal in Spain with 40,000 homes for sale or rent

SPAIN’S third largest bank CaixaBank has launched a new online property portal called Facilitea Casa, offering more than 40,000 homes for sale or rent across the country.

The digital platform functions as a marketplace where partner estate agencies can list and manage their properties, whilst CaixaBank provides financing support to buyers and renters regardless of whether they are existing customers.

The portal operates similarly to established platforms like Idealista, but with the key difference that CaixaBank will handle the mortgage and loan arrangements whilst partner agencies manage the actual property sales and rentals.

The bank will not directly sell properties itself.

Private homeowners looking to sell or rent will be connected with approved professionals through a system the bank plans to implement later this year.

CaixaBank has already signed agreements with more than 1,100 estate agencies nationwide, and the property catalogue is expected to double to around 80,000 homes by the end of 2025.

The listings will include properties from Building Centre, CaixaBank’s own real estate subsidiary.

Only professional estate agents with verified agreements with CaixaBank will be able to list properties on the portal, with the bank responsible for quality control of its partners.

Beyond basic property listings, the platform will offer users access to related services including home insurance, security systems, household equipment, and various financing options for renovations and consumer purchases.

The property portal forms part of CaixaBank’s broader Facilitea marketplace, which the bank describes as a ‘select place’ offering products and services to meet different customer needs.

The existing Facilitea platform already includes car sales through Facilitea Cars, as well as technology, mobility, protection, sports and leisure products.

