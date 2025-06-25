Another Costa del Sol shooting wounds young girl after gunman targets family home

A YOUNG girl is amongst three family members wounded after gunmen opened fire on their home in Mijas in the early hours of Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at 4:12am in the Las Lagunas area when neighbours were woken by multiple gunshots and immediately alerted emergency services.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to SUR that the shots were fired from the street, apparently targeting the family residence where the victims lived.

READ MORE: Shootings, kidnappings and mafia: Police reveal details on a dozen Costa del Sol crime wave operations

Emergency services received numerous calls from alarmed residents reporting they had heard several gunshots coming from or directed at a house in their neighbourhood.

One witness told police that after looking out of their window upon hearing the gunfire, they saw a car speeding away from the scene.

Guardia Civil officers quickly arrived at the location and established a security cordon that remained in place until almost 8am.

READ MORE: Liverpool man killed in shoot-out after playing football on the Costa del Sol is named

The three injured family members were rushed to hospital, though sources close to the case indicate they are now out of danger.

The Guardia Civil has opened a full investigation into the incident to determine whether one or multiple perpetrators were involved.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to establish the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

The shooting marks another firearms incident on the Costa del Sol, adding to growing concerns about gun violence in the region.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.