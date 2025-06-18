Shootings, kidnappings and mafia: Police reveal details on a dozen Costa del Sol crime wave operations

MALAGA’s Policia Nacional have pulled back the curtain on a series of investigations targeting crime on the Costa del Sol over the past 18 months.

Officers from the Drug and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) outlined their successful investigations into the ongoing wave of shootings, kidnappings and score-settling between rival mafia groups that plague the region.

The 13 separate operations resulted in approximately 40 arrests, an unknown quantity of drugs confiscated and the seizure of deadly military-grade weapons between 2024 and 2025.

Operation Hawthorn – Marbella

Three British nationals with criminal records across Spain and the UK were arrested for kidnapping, belonging to a criminal organisation, and illegal arms possession. Police successfully rescued the victim and confiscated two firearms—all within four hours.

Operation Smoke – Fuengirola

A major breakthrough in the investigation into the 18 May 2025 fatal shooting of a Dutch man outside a cannabis club on Calle Asturias. Police found 18 shell casings. On 17 June, a woman suspected of transporting weapons for the Mocro Maffia was arrested in the Netherlands.

Operation Noria – Sabinillas

The case involved the kidnapping of an individual by seven men. Police arrested four suspects of Spanish and Moroccan nationality whilst simultaneously freeing the victim who was being held captive at the time of the intervention. The entire operation was resolved within 12 hours.

Operation Palomar – Malaga

Authorities investigated the fatal shooting of a man on Calle Virgen del Pilar on 9 April 2025, with the suspect arrested later that day.

Operation Orenda – Costa del Sol

In early 2025, four Eastern Europeans (two Russian, two Ukrainian) and two Spaniards were arrested for kidnapping and violent robbery. Police concluded the investigation in just six hours.

Operation Torcal – Costa del Sol

An ongoing probe into a violent robbery with bodily harm and arms possession, which began with the kidnapping of one Spaniard and one Moroccan. Described as a ‘high-profile’ incident, two of five suspects are in custody – one in El Puerto de Santa María – while arrest warrants are out for three others believed to be abroad.

Operation Bicol – Costa del Sol

Five Spanish nationals were arrested over robbery with violence, illegal detention, and criminal association. The case was closed in three months.

Operation Wolverine – Marbella

This remains open: the kidnapping and serious assault of a Spanish citizen outside Lobito de Mar restaurant on the Golden Mile resulted in the victim being held for four days in Rincón de la Victoria. Two suspects were identified within a week.

Operation Mosque – Marbella

A man was shot 10 times at a Guadalmina café on April 13, 2024. By May 10, suspects were arrested in Seville and Madrid. Case closed in 20 days.

Operation Orange – Marbella

Triggered by a shooting on Calle Almogía in the Los Naranjos neighbourhood on April 2, 2024, injuring a man with two gunshot wounds. Three suspects were arrested on 7 May. A pistol with silencer and two replicas were seized. Resolved within a month.

Operation Verde – Marbella

A man opened fire outside a Puerto Banus bar. Though suspects were identified within five days, five people were not arrested until 16 July. Seized: an AK-47, two revolvers, three pistols, and 5 kg of cocaine.

Operation Sala – Marbella

This operation investigated an incident on March 11, 2024, when shots were fired at a restaurant façade. The perpetrators were identified within ten days, leading to the arrest of two British men in their 40s. The entire investigation was completed within a fortnight.

Operation Falla – Marbella

Nine shots were fired at two victims in Yedra on Feb 10, 2024, wounding one in the arm and leg. Despite the main culprit fleeing the country the following day, five people were arrested on 13 March: four Swedes and one German. A Glock and ammunition were recovered. Resolved in a month.