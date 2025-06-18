Two people jailed in Spain for busting sanctions by exporting equipment to Russia

THREE people have been arrested in Valencia province for busting sanctions by exporting machinery to Russia.

Two of the detainees have been jailed after a joint probe by the Policia Nacional and Tax Agency on behalf of the National Court.

The items were automated machine units which could manufacture precision parts for military and aerospace use.

READ MORE:

Equipment worth hundreds of thousands of euros ended up in Russia

A firm based in the Alicante area at San Vicente del Raspeig acted as a shell company to hide where the dual-use material was going.

Computer material, electronic devices and documents in San Vicente were removed and are being analysed by specialists.

The raids and arrests took place on June 10 following investigations that started in early 2024.

The ruse circumvented established controls by shipping merchandise through various European customs offices, declaring a third country as a bogus final destination.

From there, the material was re-exported to the Russian Federation to bust restrictions and ended up at a company sanctioned by international organisations.

The detainees also falsified documentation and product labelling to hide the true nature of the material being sent to Russia.