25 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Feb, 2025 @ 17:30
··
1 min read

Spain refuses to return Russian oligarch’s yacht after vessel was seized in Mallorca as part of Ukraine sanctions

by

MADRID’s High Court of Justice has refused to return one of three yachts seized in Mallorca due to their links to Russian oligarchs.

The Sasha I was blocked in Palma’s Club de Mar in May 2022 by the Merchant Navy. 

It’s believed owner is Vladizlav Reznik, a businessman and chairman of the bail commission of the Russian Parliament. 

Reznik has made the list of those sanctioned for his links to Putin by both the European Union and the United States. 

He was tried and acquitted by the Audiencia Nacional for his possible links to a money laundering scheme carried out by Mallorca’s Russian mafia. 

In that same trial, the main suspect Gennadios Petrov escaped judgement after fleeing to Russia following his arrest.

Formally, the Sasha I belongs to Centros Comerciales Antei S.L. who filed an appeal against the boat seizure, claiming €480,000 in damages. 

It is believed the boat actually belongs to Reznik’s former wife, Diana Gindin, a Russian-American national.

After the couple divorced in 2015, she assumed ownership of all the couple’s assets outside Russia, including another boat and a property in Mallorca. 

However, the appeal argued that these assets are no longer connected to Reznik and there is no sanction against Gindin, who was also tried and acquitted in the Petrov plot. 

Spanish prosecutors consider the yacht is still tied to the businessman through the dense web of companies through which he manages his wealth. 

It was the third vessel detained in Palma as a result of sanctions against Russian oligarchs due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The other vessels include The Tango, which is the largest and belongs to Viktor Vekselberg.

It was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Guardia Civil and the FBI. 

The final boat, The Lady Anastasia, was owned by arms manufacturer Alexander Mijeev, and is being held in Port Adriano.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mercadona supermarket owner Juan Roig donates €1.5million to repair flood-damaged parks and squares in Valencia
Previous Story

Mercadona supermarket owner Juan Roig donates €1.5million to repair flood-damaged parks and squares in Valencia

Radar speed traps destroyed in wave of vandalism costing €67,000 per roadside unit in Spain
Next Story

Radar speed traps destroyed in wave of vandalism costing €67,000 per roadside unit in Spain

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop