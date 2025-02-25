25 Feb, 2025
25 Feb, 2025 @ 17:00
1 min read

Mercadona supermarket owner Juan Roig donates €1.5million to repair flood-damaged parks and squares in Valencia

JUAN Roig, the owner of the Valencia-based Mercadona supermarket chain, has donated €1.5 million to repair parks and squares damaged by last October’s floods.

The new cash injection is in addition to a €500,000 investment in Paiporta carried out last month by Mercadona.

Roig said the extra money will go to Catarroja, Algemesi, Aldaia and Massanassa, so that residents can enjoy the popular outdoor spaces again.

PAIPORTA’S PLAZA XUQUER- ALREADY REPAIRED(Mercadona image)

The works will be carried out in collaboration with local councils.

Last November, Roig pledged up to €25 million to small businesses affected by the flood disaster via his Marina de Empresa innovation hub.

A flood aid programme was launched called the Alcem-se(Let’s Rise Up) platform.

Direct and non-refundable grants of up to €10,000 per company were made available.

The Alcem-se platform is now coordinating the distribution of money to parks and squares.

The locations to get funding are:

CATARROJA: Placa de l’Horteta, Placa de la Region, Placa del Port and Parc les Barraques.

ALGEMESI: Avenida Cortes Valencianas park, Plaza Escuelas Pias, Plaza La Ribera and Plaza Argentina.

ALDAIA: Las Oliveretas Park.

MASSANASSA: Font Cabilda Park, Plaza Les Escoles Velles, Baixeta Park, Plaza Valencian Country and Plaza Orquesta Catala.

PAIPORTA: Plaza Casota, Plaza Xuquer, Plaza 3 de Abril and Plaza Soliera.

