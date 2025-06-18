Liverpool man killed in shoot-out after playing football on the Costa del Sol is named

A BRIT gunned down in a Costa del Sol shoot-out has been named as 32-year-old Steven Gray, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Gray was killed on Easter Monday evening in what witnesses described as a ‘gun fight’ in the popular British holiday resort of Calahonda, between Marbella and Fuengirola.

The fatal incident occurred at around 8.15pm on Calle Don Jose de Orbaneja, close to the well-known Club de Sol tennis club and the neighbouring Finca Naundrup holiday resort.

Witnesses reported that Gray had been approached by his killers after leaving a football match at the Finca Naundrup complex.

Locals told police they heard between eight and 10 shots being fired during the confrontation.

A source told the Echo that Gray managed to fire one shot back at his attackers during the deadly exchange.

Spanish officers immediately locked down the area following the shooting.

A Seat Cupra with foreign number plates was discovered on fire a short distance from the crime scene. Police reportedly found two pistols inside the burned-out vehicle, believed to be the weapons used in the murder, and launched a manhunt for two hooded killers.

Pedro Fernández, the government delegate in Andalucia, confirmed that officers examined CCTV footage from surrounding cameras.

The shooting is believed to be linked to organised crime on the Costa del Sol, with sources claiming the shooting may be connected to the killing of two Scottish gangsters in Fuengirola on May 31.

Eddie Lyons Jnr and Ross Monaghan were gunned down by a hooded killer outside Monaghan’s bar just after watching the Champions League final.

Michael Riley, 44, was arrested in Liverpool in connection with the killings last week, with Spain looking to extradite him to stand trial for the murders.