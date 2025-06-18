Police rescue trafficked women who were sexually exploited in brothels across Eastern Spain

A JOINT Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional operation has dismantled a gang that trafficked and sexually exploited South American woman in Eastern Spain.

Flats and premises were used as brothels in the Murcia, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Tarragona and Barcelona areas.

Officers freed a ‘large’ but undisclosed number of victims in addition to making a dozen arrests.

READ MORE:

The ringleaders- a Columbian and a Bolivian- were detained in Valencia province.

They face charges of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering, drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal group.

The organisation used websites advertising sexual services as the main way of attracting clients.

Women were sent to ‘work’ in nightclubs and homes controlled by the gang, who also took away their passports.

The detainees were taken for interview at various Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional stations before appearing before an investigating court.

Officers seized cash, mobile phones, doses of drugs prepared for customers, drugs for sexual stimulation and documents linked to sexual services provided by the victims.