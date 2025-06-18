18 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Jun, 2025 @ 12:06
··
1 min read

Police rescue trafficked women who were sexually exploited in brothels across Eastern Spain

by
Police rescue trafficked women who were sexually exploited in brothels across Eastern Spain

A JOINT Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional operation has dismantled a gang that trafficked and sexually exploited South American woman in Eastern Spain.

Flats and premises were used as brothels in the Murcia, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Tarragona and Barcelona areas.

Officers freed a ‘large’ but undisclosed number of victims in addition to making a dozen arrests.

READ MORE:

Women sexually exploited in Malaga

The ringleaders- a Columbian and a Bolivian- were detained in Valencia province.

They face charges of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering, drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal group.

The organisation used websites advertising sexual services as the main way of attracting clients.

Women were sent to ‘work’ in nightclubs and homes controlled by the gang, who also took away their passports.

The detainees were taken for interview at various Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional stations before appearing before an investigating court.

Officers seized cash, mobile phones, doses of drugs prepared for customers, drugs for sexual stimulation and documents linked to sexual services provided by the victims.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Liverpool man killed in shoot-out after playing football on the Costa del Sol is named

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop