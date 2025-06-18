‘It’s not just self-righteous expats!’: Bullfighting protest challenges Spanish tradition outside Marbella bullring

PROTESTORS gathered to advocate for animal welfare and to call on local and national authorities to ban bullfighting permanently, arguing that bullfighting violates the basic principles of animal welfare and ethical treatment.

Saturday 14th June saw expat charity Animals in Marbella (AIM) Sanctuary protestors, alongside members of PACMA (Partido Animalista Con el Medio Ambiente), Spain’s leading animal welfare political party, gather outside the Marbella Bullring in a peaceful protest against bullfighting and for the protection of other animals.

President of AIM Sanctuary Elise Dunweber said: “It is a misconception that this is simply expatriates being self-righteous: there are many Spaniards who do not want these atrocities taking place here, and they stand with the international community speaking out against bullfighting.”

READ MORE: Is Bullfighting Undergoing a Revival? Over a million tune in as Morante de la Puebla rekindles Spain’s passion for the toros

Credit: AIM Sanctuary

Bullfighting continues to be a polemic issue in Spain, particularly regarding the argument against subsidies for farms that breed fighting bulls, which in essence subsidises the practice.

The aim of the protest was to raise awareness and call for an end to bullfighting, an ´outdated and violent spectacle´, Ms. Dunweber added.

A petition to ban bullfighting permanently has garnered over 52,000 signatures on change.org, which demonstrates the ´growing opposition among Spaniards and the international community to this cruel practice.´

Credit: AIM Sanctuary

As AIM Sanctuary says, ´this is not just a protest – it´s a movement. Together, we are proving that compassion is stronger than tradition.´

READ MORE: Sol or Sombra? As the bullfighting season starts in Spain, aficionado Michael Coy gives some insiders tips on going to see ‘los toros’