3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in La Puebla with pool garage – € 215,000

Unique Opportunity in La Puebla, Cartagena! Discover this beautiful 95 m² bungalow located in a small and peaceful residential area offering tranquility, privacy, and all modern comforts. The property is fully furnished and equipped with all appliances—ready to move in without any need for renovation. It features 3 bright and beautiful bedrooms with spacious built-in wardrobes and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite in the master bedroom. The fully equipped kitchen leads directly to a lovely private terrace that connects to the communal swimming pool and sun terrace—perfect for enjoying… See full property details

Bungalow

La Puebla, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 215,000