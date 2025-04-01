PICTURED: Gibraltar’s bus network receives makeover – minister promises ‘there’s more to come’

Gibraltar’s public transport system has received an upgrade with the introduction of new and improved bus stops across key locations, the Ministry of Transport has announced.

The improvements include a completely new bus stop at Europa Point, which replaces two previous stops and provides better access to the University and residential areas, offering much-needed shelter during bad weather.

Residents of Moorish Castle Estate and the Upper Town will benefit from a newly created bus stop at Lower Castle Road, which was established following public requests.

READ MORE: Panic in Gibraltar: Pupils ‘barricade themselves in their classrooms’ after group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ enter school

Europa Point’s new bus stop with shelter

At Hassan Centenary Terraces, home to many young families with more expected to move in soon, a shelter has been added to the existing bus stop to protect passengers from inclement weather.

The Schomberg bus stop in the densely populated South District has been enhanced with a widened pavement to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and bus users.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Yachtie warns ‘I kill an orca with a tear in my eye’ if dangerous ‘interactions’ in the Strait of Gibraltar are not tackled this summer

A new bus stop at Lower Castle Road

Transport Minister John Cortes commented: “We are slowly transforming our public transport system. These are small steps but collectively will improve the service for many users.

“There is more to come.”

READ MORE: Spain-Gibraltar border town is demanding a shuttle bus to its own train station located 30 minutes drive away

The Schomberg bus stop in the densely populated South District

The Ministry emphasised that these improvements align with their commitment to evolve the bus network alongside Gibraltar’s changing demographics and their policy of responding to public feedback where possible.

The Europa Point upgrade is particularly significant as the area becomes increasingly popular for sports, recreation, and university activities, making travel to and from the location more convenient.