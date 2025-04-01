1 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Apr, 2025 @ 09:00
·
1 min read

PICTURED: Gibraltar’s bus network receives makeover – minister promises ‘there’s more to come’

by

Gibraltar’s public transport system has received an upgrade with the introduction of new and improved bus stops across key locations, the Ministry of Transport has announced.

The improvements include a completely new bus stop at Europa Point, which replaces two previous stops and provides better access to the University and residential areas, offering much-needed shelter during bad weather.

Residents of Moorish Castle Estate and the Upper Town will benefit from a newly created bus stop at Lower Castle Road, which was established following public requests.

READ MORE: Panic in Gibraltar: Pupils ‘barricade themselves in their classrooms’ after group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ enter school

Europa Point’s new bus stop with shelter

At Hassan Centenary Terraces, home to many young families with more expected to move in soon, a shelter has been added to the existing bus stop to protect passengers from inclement weather.

The Schomberg bus stop in the densely populated South District has been enhanced with a widened pavement to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and bus users.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Yachtie warns ‘I kill an orca with a tear in my eye’ if dangerous ‘interactions’ in the Strait of Gibraltar are not tackled this summer

A new bus stop at Lower Castle Road

Transport Minister John Cortes commented: “We are slowly transforming our public transport system. These are small steps but collectively will improve the service for many users. 

“There is more to come.”

READ MORE: Spain-Gibraltar border town is demanding a shuttle bus to its own train station located 30 minutes drive away

The Schomberg bus stop in the densely populated South District

The Ministry emphasised that these improvements align with their commitment to evolve the bus network alongside Gibraltar’s changing demographics and their policy of responding to public feedback where possible.

The Europa Point upgrade is particularly significant as the area becomes increasingly popular for sports, recreation, and university activities, making travel to and from the location more convenient.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

ON THIS DAY: Why April 1 is important in Spain – and it isn’t a joke

Police bust luxury car import scam which cheated Spain out of €17m of tax
Next Story

Two-year-old girl shot dead in Spain’s Plasencia during violent family feud

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop