POLICIA Nacional officers have arrested a 41-year-old man over a street shooting that forced a neighbourhood into a 24-hour lockdown.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of illegal weapons possession following the incident in the La Dehesa district of Ronda.

Terrified residents called the 091 emergency number on the afternoon of March 17 after hearing at least two gunshots ring out in the street.

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A car was left with a bullet hole after a neighbourhood dispute seemingly escalated

There were no injuries, though a parked car and the front door of a home were both struck by bullets.

The brazen incident prompted a massive police response, with the area essentially placed under around-the-clock guard to prevent further violence.

Officers from the Local Citizen Security Brigade were backed up by the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), who maintained a 24-hour presence to preserve public order.

Specialists from the Policia Cientifica and the Local Operational Group scoured the scene and successfully recovered ballistic evidence from the street.

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Police patrol the streets in the La Dehesa district of Ronda after the shooting

Detectives currently believe the gunman opened fire as a result of an ongoing neighbourhood dispute.

The investigation remains open as police continue to piece together the exact circumstances of the shooting.

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