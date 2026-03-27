27 Mar, 2026
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27 Mar, 2026 @ 17:30
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1 min read

WATCH: Spanish police seize first ever shipment of drugs from CANADA as over three tonnes of cannabis are found in Valencia port

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SPAIN has recorded its largest-ever seizure of marijuana originating from Canada after authorities intercepted a major drugs shipment at the Port of Valencia earlier this month.

Officers confiscated a staggering 3,289 kilos of marijuana, along with a further six kilos of suspected Canadian hashish.

The haul is estimated to be worth more than €6 million on the European black market.

The investigation kick off when officers identified a suspicious container in transit through Valencia, which was believed to be concealing narcotics among legitimate goods on March 7. 

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A subsequent inspection confirmed those suspicions, uncovering what officials described as the largest quantity of marijuana ever seized in Spain from Canada — one of the world’s leading producers of the drug.

Investigators believe the shipment formed part of a sophisticated smuggling operation, designed to disguise illegal drugs within international trade.

The seizure is considered particularly significant not only due to its size, but also because of the range of substances discovered. 

Officers noted that the six kilos of hashish differ substantially from more commonly seized products, suggesting a higher market value and potentially new production methods.

READ MORE: Malaga sex predator lured ‘good-looking’ vulnerable young migrant men into car with promises of ‘easy money’ robbing tourists

Valencia Port, CC Wikimedia radwoc

The case is now being handled by a Valencia court, with potential charges, including smuggling and offences against public health.

The operation also forms part of broader EU security initiatives aimed at tackling organised crime and emerging threats.

Law enforcement agencies have warned that, as trafficking methods continue to evolve, sustained cross-border cooperation will be essential to stay ahead of increasingly complex smuggling operations.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

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