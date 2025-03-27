Rain WILL return to Spain in April, weather experts warn

RAIN will return next week to parts of Spain as the clocks go forward ahead of the beginning of April on Tuesday.

After a wet March with some parts of the country suffering from storms and floods, a new weather front is set to arrive in eight days time.

It is forming between Greenland and the British Isles, with concern that it will bring more storms.

RAINY DAY(Cordon Press image)

Though its early for any exact projections, the latest unstable weather could arrive sometime on April 4 or 5.

Some forecasters are encouraging people to make the most of the current spell of sunny weather over most of Spain running into the weekend.

As for Easter which falls late this year on April 20, the weather experts say its hard to make an accurate prediction, except for the fact that the traditional April showers will likely make their presence felt.

Forecaster Mar Gomez has said that Semana Santa(Holy Week) could see above average rainfall in northern Spain.

The good news is that temperatures will continue to be normal for the time of year.

With Easter being literally a variable feast as to when it falls, state forecaster Aemet says that daytime temperatures for Easter in the last 44 years has seen average values of between 13C and 17C, accompanied by rain.