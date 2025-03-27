Gem in Spain’s Andalucia is among the top 100 must-visit destinations for 2025, according to Forbes

SEVILLA’S mix of culture, history, and top restaurants have placed it among the world’s top 100 cities to visit this year, according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes has used a report by Euromonitor International to produce the ratings.

“55 different metrics have been analysed covering six fundamental areas: economic and business performance, tourism performance and infrastructure, policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability,” the magazine said.

READ MORE:

SEVILLA CATHEDRAL

Euromonitor International stated: “Consumers will prioritise culturally enriching and personalised experiences, making them the new currency of travel.”

It added that demand will rise for off-the-beaten-path destinations, longer stays and experiences that prioritise local communities.

Forbes magazine says that Sevilla is one of Spain’s most visited cities in the country and has two must-see places- namely the cathedral and the Giralda,

“Both places are sure to be crowded at noon, which is also the most uncomfortable time to be outdoors in the heat of summer,” it warns.

It suggests that the best time to visit is in the winter, with ‘fewer people and better hotel deals with more of the city available to you’.

Forbes highlights the Hotel Alfonso XIII, as an ‘impressive base’ from which to explore the city.

“It was built as a hotel in the early 20th century for the first Expo held there and today its Moorish architecture, indoor gardens, and outdoor pool make it a visitor favourite,” the magazine commented.