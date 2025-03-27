27 Mar, 2025
27 Mar, 2025 @ 14:10
ALICANTE GOLDEST PRESENTS WELSH LEGEND: TOM JONES ON AUGUST 13,  2025 AT THE PLAZA DE TOROS DE ALICANTE

by

LEGENDARY Welsh singer and performer Tom Jones continues to maintain his popularity around  the world, captivating audiences with his timeless record of hit songs and his timeless talent and  charisma.

With a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Jones is considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records and  establishing himself as a prominent and influential figure in the music industry. 

At the age of 84, Jones has received some of the best credits of his career for his most recent  Ethan Johns-produced albums, “Surrounded By Time,” “Long Lost Suitcase,” “Spirit In The Room”  and “Praise & Blame.” The Critics have praised both the recorded material and Jones’  performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent both in the studio and on stage.  Born in the South Wales mining town of Pontypridd, Jones left school at an early age and worked  various jobs before starting as a member of a local band called The Senators.  

He later formed his own group, Tom Jones and the Squires, with whom he performed in clubs  and pubs in the area. In the early ’60s, she signed with Decca Records in London, launching a  successful and diverse career and achieving international fame with her powerful voice and  dynamic stage presence. He had a number of hit songs, including “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s  New Pussycat?”, “Delilah,” and “Green, Green Grass of Home,” which was added to his popular  1969-1971 transcontinental television show, “This is Tom Jones.” Jones has always had a pivotal  interest in a wide range of music, which led him to work with dozens of iconic collaborators over  the years, from Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin to Van Morrison, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran,  just a few among many. Although he is well known for his hits, he is first and foremost a diverse  artist with authentic rhythm and blues soul. 

Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this summer

Jones’ career has been filled with numerous honors and accolades, including a highly regarded  knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, several BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the  prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award, and a Hitmaker Award from the U.S. Songwriters Hall of  Fame.

He has also acted in films such as Tim Burton’s “Mars Atacks” and “Playhouse Presents:  King of The Teds” for Sky Arts. In addition to his annual tours, Jones has continued to be active in  the industry as a long-time coach at The Voice UK and as a valued contributor to a variety of  events and broadcasts such as the 25th anniversary of MusiCares (honoring Bob Dylan) and the  57th Grammy Awards, as well as many other charitable causes. His recent autobiography “Over  The Top And Back” was a huge sales success, and his 2021 album “Surrounded By Time” made  him the oldest man to reach the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with an album of  new material, surpassing Bob Dylan. 

In fact, Sir Tom has cemented his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all  ages, traversing eras and genres, overcoming class divisions, and appealing to all genres and  ages, both popular and avant-garde. Sir Tom has always had the power of the song and the  power of the voice as protagonists, qualities that have made him a true legend in the spirit of  music. Despite the passing of the Empire, Sir Tom Jones remains a force to be reckoned with in  the world of music, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

Staff Reporter

