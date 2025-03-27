Solar eclipse will be visible from Spain this weekend – here’s all you need to know

A PARTIAL solar eclipse will be visible across Spain this Saturday(March 29).

It’s almost a kind of warm up for two total eclipses taking place next year and in 2027 which will cover various parts of the country

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, either partially or totally blocking off its rays.

ECLIPSE MAP(IGN image)

The National Geographic Institute(IGN) says Saturday’s event will be in the late morning and will be visible to varying degrees everywhere.

“As it occurs in the morning, the sun will be quite high in the sky and observation will be easy,” the IGN stated.

It also warned sky-gazers to wear special glasses and not to use binoculars or telescopes- let alone the naked eye.

In central Spain, the eclipse will start at 10.48am, reaching its maximum at 11.40am, with an end time of 12.33pm.

Those times will vary slightly depending on where you are in the country.

The best areas for getting the highest proportion of the eclipse will be Galicia in northern Spain, along with adjoining regions.

The effect will be less noticeable in the east of the country.