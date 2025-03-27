Toxic fish capable of biting off human fingers is spotted in the Mediterranean for the first time

MARINE biologists say a dangerous fish that can bite off human fingers has been spotted in the Mediterranean Sea.

The silver-cheeked toadfish(Lagocephalus sceleratus) is also dangerous to eat because its meat contains a deadly neurotoxin.

With climate change resulting seas getting warmer, there have been sightings in the Adriatic area of the Mediterranean, including one in its northern-most waters.

DANGEROUS TOADFISH

The toadfish’s appearance has caused concern both for its impact on marine biodiversity, and for its effect on fishing and seaside tourism.

Recent evidence from the southern and eastern Mediterranean shows that bites from their powerful beak-shaped jaws can lead to serious injuries, such as partial finger amputations.

In Mediterranean coastal regions, it is being detected more and more in fish catches, and its teeth frequently causes damage to fishing nets,

Analysis of the stomach contents reveals a diet composed of bivalves, gastropods and sea urchins, suggesting that it may disturb the ecological balance of the Adriatic.

Native to the Indo-Pacific, the silver-cheeked toadfish migrated through the Suez Canal and has spread in the Eastern Mediterranean since its first sighting in 2003.

Marine scientist, Neven Ivesa, said: “The presence of the toadfish in the northern Adriatic is a clear warning sign about the expansion of where the species is and its possible ecological and economic consequences.”

“Monitoring and management strategies are important to mitigate their impact on local marine biodiversity, fisheries and public safety,” Ivesa added.