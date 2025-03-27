27 Mar, 2025
27 Mar, 2025 @ 17:10
British woman is evacuated by helicopter from cruise ship off Spain

SPAIN’S Maritime Rescue team came to the aid of a British passenger who fell ill on a cruise ship.

The woman was on the Sky Princess liner which had left Vigo in the Galicia region on Wednesday afternoon- heading for Funchal in Madeira.

A helicopter was scrambled to the vessel which was five nautical miles south-west of Cape Silleiro in northern Spain.

SKY PRINCESS IN VIGO

The Brit, who was suffering from a heart condition, was taken to Vigo’s Alvaro Cunqueiro Hospital.

No further details have been released about the woman or any potential travelling companions.

The Sky Princess was on a 12-night Mediterranean cruise after departing from Southampton.

After a Funchal stop-over, its next destinations are three of the Canary Islands before returning to the UK via Lisbon in Portugal.

The vessel has a maximum capacity of 3,660 passengers.

Alex Trelinski

