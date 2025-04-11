11 Apr, 2025
11 Apr, 2025 @ 11:17
Spain braces for another round of ‘blood rain’: These will be the affected areas – but will it miss the Costa del Sol?

SPAIN is bracing for a dramatic bout of ‘blood rain’ as Storm Olivier pushes a thick plume of Saharan dust across the country, combining with downpours to create muddy, reddish precipitation, according to Meteored.

The phenomenon is expected to dirty streets, cars and windows across large swathes of the peninsula from Thursday through Saturday, while also triggering a significant dip in air quality.

Experts advise residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, particularly those with respiratory problems, and to bring pets, vehicles and patio furniture under cover where possible.

The spectacle of ‘blood rain’ has become more common in recent years, with scientists attributing the increase to changing wind patterns and greater instability across North Africa.

According to forecasters, the areas most likely to be hit by the dust-laden rain are in the south and centre of the country. 

These include the Andalucian provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, and possibly Sevilla, while the Costa del Sol may escape the worst of it.

It will then spread through central Spain, covering Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and the southern reaches of Castilla y León.

As the storm system moves north, the muddy rain is expected to spread into Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country, where the skies could take on a reddish hue and rainfall will likely leave behind a film of grit.

By Saturday, it is forecast to intensify again in Mediterranean regions, such as Murcia, Valencia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. 

Although dust concentrations in these areas may be lower, the rain is still likely to fall as dirty streaks due to suspended particulate matter.

Storm Olivier is currently moving in over western Andalucia, where it is bringing downpours and gusty conditions. 

As it shifts northward, southerly winds on its leading edge are lifting fine Saharan sands high into the atmosphere and propelling them over the mainland.

The resulting dust cloud is expected to create hazardous breathing conditions in parts of southern Spain, with the worst air quality expected across Andalucia on Thursday and Friday.

The unusual weather is likely to linger into Saturday evening, when a cooler Atlantic air mass is expected to sweep in from the west, gradually clearing the skies and flushing out the dust.

