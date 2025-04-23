‘Madness!’ Brit in Benidorm suffers culture shock after ‘buying a beer in Burger King’

A BRITISH social media star living in Spain has been left speechless after stumbling across something most tourists wouldn’t expect – beer on the menu at Burger King.

Harry Poulton, who boasts more than 35,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, was left stunned after popping into the fast food chain’s Benidorm branch, where he discovered he could order a pint with his burger.

Filming his reaction for his followers, the Brit couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing – or drinking.

“A beer from Burger King – madness,” he said, clutching a cardboard cup filled to the brim with cold lager.

While sipping on a cold one in the sunshine might be a daily ritual for many in Spain, seeing alcohol served in global fast food chains is far from the norm in other countries.

In most places, Burger King outlets don’t offer alcoholic drinks at all.

“Did you know Burger King in Spain sells beer?” Harry asked in his video, clearly both impressed and bewildered.

The TikToker didn’t hold back when it came to commenting on the price tag, either.

At €3.06, it wasn’t exactly the budget drink many might expect from a burger joint.

“Would I pay €3.06? I don’t know,” he joked, before putting the decision to his followers: “Would you pay three euros for a beer in Burger King?”

Despite his raised eyebrows, the portion certainly wasn’t stingy, with the cup filled generously.

Followers quickly flooded the comments with mixed opinions.

Some claimed it wasn’t exactly groundbreaking news, with one saying McDonald’s had been selling beer in Spain for years – while others focused on the quality of the food itself.

“I’d have to be drunk to eat that rubbish…,” one user quipped.

Still, Harry’s bemused reaction captured the imagination of his audience, especially those less familiar with Spain’s surprisingly relaxed attitude toward beer and burgers under the same roof.