Illegal housing project halted as Spain’s ‘surfer paradise’ coast battles wave of luxury developments

THE junta has halted an illegal urbanisation on rural land in the area of Ribera de La Oliva in Barbate, using orders for suspension of use for 53 plots.

The inspection service of the Ministry of Development has carried out this intervention, with assistance from the Guardia Civil and Policia Local.

The urban plots have been laid out in a protected area, close to the sea and within the Easement Zone for the Protection of the Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain, as the site borders the La Breña and Marismas de Barbate Natural Park.

The houses are too close to a marsh, which poses a risk of flooding.

Since the last inspections carried out in July 2024, 53 new illegal plots have been detected, where owners were fencing off land and constructing homes – most of them prefabricated.



All of this was taking place without any kind of permit or authorisation, and with full knowledge of the illegality.

Through this action, the Ministry of Development is preventing environmental damage caused by the uncontrolled dumping of human waste from recently built illegal structures.



In addition, it’s also reducing risks for homeowners, as the area near the Barbate marshes is at risk of flooding.