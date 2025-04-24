The world’s largest cruise ship is headed for Spain’s Mallorca: 7,600-passenger behemoth will boast on board water park and ‘AquaDome’

PALMA is in for a surprise next year when the largest cruise ship in the world will visit its port.

Legend of the Seas, the newest ship to join Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class fleet, will be the largest cruise ship in the world when it’s completed.

The inaugural Legend of the Seas cruise will be on August 2, 2026, which is a 7-night Western Mediterranean cruise departing from Barcelona.

She will visit Palma De Mallorca, Spain, Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Italy, Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, and Naples.

The ship will be able to house 7,600 guests. (Photo: Royal Caribbean Cruises)

“Our guests in Europe have been asking for an Icon Class ship to be based there, and it was the right time to bring it,” said Kara Wallace, Royal Caribbean’s chief marketing officer.

After the summer cruising season concludes, she will depart on her voyage to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where her homeport is located.

The ship is currently still under construction on a ship wharf in Finland, with construction having started in January 2024.

The ship will offer eight neighborhoods on board, with more than 40 places to dine and drink, adrenaline-seeking rides and chill rests by the many pools.



She will be Royal Caribbean International’s fourth ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature a lineup of industry-leading environmental programmes.



The 365-metre ship will house 2,814 cabins designed to accommodate 7,600 passengers along with up to 3,000 crew members, with ticket prices expected to begin at approximately €1,200.

There will be a massive water park aboard the ship. (Photo: Royal Caribbean Cruises)

The AquaDome, a stunning architectural space with breathtaking exterior views and immersive entertainment is one of the most anticipated features aboard the new ship.

Meanwhile, the ship’s water park, Thrill Island, brings an unprecedented level of excitement to the cruise experience, with multiple water slides.

A key factor in the companies’ success is its focus on families of all kinds, from young kids to teens, multi-generational groups to extended families.

“When we think about families, it’s every single type of family,” Wallace said.

“It’s families with young kids, it’s families with teenagers, it’s extended families, multi-generational families, it truly does have something for all of those different types of families.”