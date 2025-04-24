24 Apr, 2025
24 Apr, 2025 @ 12:38
Man, 30, dies in paragliding accident on Spain’s Costa Blanca

paragliding
PARAGLIDING- STOCK IMAGE

A MAN died on Wednesday while paragliding in Alicante province.

The 30-year-old suffered the fatal accident in the El Sabinar valley- part of the Sant Vicent del Raspeig municipality.

Emergency services were notified about the incident at 5.40pm.

READ MORE:

EL SABINAR

The area where the man was found was difficult to access due to its terrain.

Two helicopters-including one from the provincial fire service- were sent to the scene in case the man needed a quick transfer to hospital.

Paramedics from the SAMU ambulance team were unable to resuscitate the victim.

No further details have been revealed about the man, including his nationality, or the circumstances behind the accident.

FIRE SERVICE HELICOPTER

Alex Trelinski

