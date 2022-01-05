A paraglider died on Tuesday afternoon when he fell to the ground in Alicante Province.

The unnamed 63-year-old man from Ibi was close to the top of the Sierra de Peña Rubia in the municipality of Villena.

It’s believed that a gust of wind caused the tragedy as he took off by from the site which features an array of radio antennas.

The gust forced him to lose control and he fell onto some rocks.

Alicante firefighters attended the scene with SAMU paramedics who tried to revive him for 30 minutes without success.

On a busy Tuesday afternoon, firefighters rescued a 38-year-old hiker who fell in the Sierra Bernia area.

SIERRA BERNIA RESCUE

He suffered a suspected hip fracture and was transferred to hospital.

