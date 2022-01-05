WORK on building the EU’s largest planetarium is set to start in Malaga.

The finished construction will have a dome 27 metres in diameter with a capacity of 400 people.

The project’s promoters, headed by astrophysicist Alberto Castro-Tirado, have revealed that work will start this year on a plot of 8,811 square metres between the Plaza Mayor and Bahía Blanca shopping centres, next to the A-7 motorway.

The facility will have almost 1,000 square metres of space to host interactive science and technology exhibitions and there will also be educational workshops to teach science and technology to schoolchildren.

The large dome will show films on a variety of leisure and science themes, as well as planetarium sessions with recreations of the night sky at different times and places.

Equipped with 8K technology and a surround sound system, Malaga Planetarium is scheduled to open in 2023, with an estimated annual number of more than 250,000 visitors.

