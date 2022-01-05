TWO rented villas in the Calpe area of the Costa Blanca were used as indoor marijuana farms by two Lithuanian men.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil who are still searching for his colleague.

The detached luxury properties were on different Calpe urbanisations.

The men took out leases on the villas and appeared to have a good standard of living as they owned high-end cars, despite not having any registered employment in Spain.

The marijuana farms were based in the garages and basements of the properties.

The buildings were perfect for growing drugs with security fencing and intricate ventilation systems.

Both of the clandestine farms also had illegal hook-ups to the electricity grid.

400 marijuana plants and 35 kilos of buds were removed by the Guardia Civil along with two cars.

The arrested man was jailed after a Denia court appearance.

Last April, two Lithuanians were detained after 288 kilos of marijuana was seized from a Denia rental villa used as a drugs plantation.

