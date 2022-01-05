2 bedroom Apartment for sale in S'Algar - € 220,000

Apartment S'Algar, Menorca 2 beds 1 baths € 220,000

The entrance leads directly to the stone staircase leading to the first floor. This floor comprises a light and bright open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area with air-con, which looks out to the sun balcony and fantastic views out to sea. Also on this floor are 2 bedrooms (one double bedroom with air-con and a single room with bunk beds) and a new shower room. A second flight of stairs leads to a large storage/loft area and a door opening out to the large roof terrace with stunning sea and vilage views. The roof terrace is perfect for al-fresco dining and private sunbathing! Extras include new… See full property details