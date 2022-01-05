A girl, 8, died at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital on Tuesday evening after a gust of wind blew a bouncy castle into the air.

The accident happened at around 8.15 pm at a fair in Mislata, just outside Valencia City.

A second girl, 4, is in serious condition at La Fe.

Seven children who were inside the castle had only minor injuries but were treated and transferred to various hospitals.

Reports say that two children were thrown into the air when the wind gust hit the castle.

The deceased youngster landed on the ground and suffered a fatal head wound.

The four-year-old girl fell several metres away onto a fair booth.

The Policia Nacional are leading investigations to see whether there was any negligence by the attraction owner over the anchoring of the castle.

A period of official mourning was been declared by Mislata City Council until Friday.

All of Wednesday’s municipal events, including the Three Kings Parade, have been cancelled.

