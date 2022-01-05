A CHARITY for disabled children and their families is due to benefit from the release of a charity single performed by United Voices of Orihuela Costa.

Their version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is due for release on January 6, and is produced by The Blue Lagoon Community Food Bank.

The release is considered to be the first of its kind on Orihuela Costa, and aims to raise thousands of euros for the APANEE Society in Torrevieja.

APANEE, the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs, promotes detection, treatment and awareness of issues relating to children’s care and rehabilitation in the family, social and school arenas.

Some 19 local artists joined together to record their version of the 1985 Number One hit by Kate Bush.

Singers featured include: Edward Blundell-Williams, Grace Coghlan, Alfie G, Nikki G, Debbie H and Jude Laken from The Project Duo, Holly Hepburn, Chloe Jones, Chloe Leigh, Simon Morton, Sandy Nixx, Lucinda O´Connell and Marcy Popa & Rachel Prescott from Dreamgirls, Wayne Stewart, Carla Stone, Tim Taylor, Alex Tipping, Josh Watts, Duggy Munro and Ben McGarvey as special guest.

Other charitable projects are planned for the future, with even more artists being involved, claim The Blue Lagoon.

A source said, “Of course, we could have organised the usual fundraiser but we wanted something bigger and we wanted something everyone could physically own as a souvenir and be proud of it.”





CONTRIBUTING ARTISTS: Ben Garvey, Jude Houghton & Deborah Hutchinson

The Olive Press spoke exclusively with Deborah Hutchinson, who fronts Project Duo with her son, Jude.

“We were asked by Filip Cuprych to perform at various Blue Lagoon Foodbank fundraisers over the summer, which we were happy to do.

“Because of their success, Filip had the idea to create a charity single and everything started from there.

She continued, “We are very proud to have been part of this moment in history here on the Costa Blanca and enjoyed every minute of it. Let’s hope it sells out!“

Another featured artist, Sandy Nixx (pictured), said, “It was a pleasure taking part for this great cause, it’s amazing that we’ve all come together to make a difference.”

The Pitch & Pint Bar in Las Filipinas helped pay for 1,000 copies of the CD to be published, which will be sold for €5 each from Thursday, January 6.

As well as the Pitch & Pint Bar, the CD will also be sold at Bar Establo (Eagle´s Nest), The Stray Sod (La Fuente), Bar Arianaz (La Florida) and The Royal Oak (Campoamor).

The charity website can be found at facebook.com/apaneetorrevieja

READ MORE: Olive Press readers raise over €5,000 after report of charity funds running dry on Spain’s Costa Blanca