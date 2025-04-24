Spanish warship to sail with British carrier group as two navies put rivalries to one side in face of uncertain US military support

SPAIN’S frigate Mendez Nuñez (F-104) has embarked on a mission to join the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, in a significant shift in European naval cooperation.

Today, the Spanish Navy frigate is setting sail from the port of Ferrol, Galicia, to join the British Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier strike group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, as part of a European-led deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Mendez Nuñez is scheduled to accompany the fleet as it traverses the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Pacific Oceans, ending in the Philippines in August.

This deployment is part of Operation Highmast, a multinational initiative involving up to 12 countries, aimed at enhancing interoperability and demonstrating a unified naval presence in a region marked by territorial disputes and strategic competition.

Different phases of the mission will see ships participating from other nations including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the US.

Mendez Nuñez was based in the port of Ferrol before setting off today. (credit: @Armada_esp)

Equipped with the advanced Aegis combat system, the Mendez Nuñez brings formidable air defence capabilities to the task force.

The Spanish Navy’s decision to integrate with a British-led operation, rather than the traditionally US-led missions, reflects a broader European effort to assert strategic autonomy.

The deployment also aligns with Spain’s ‘Naval Strategy 2050’ document, which identifies the Indo-Pacific as a region of strategic interest.