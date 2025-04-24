Man in Spain’s Malaga ‘beheads his mother with an axe after hearing voices’

A MALAGA man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his mother with an axe.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested by the Policia Local in the Los Prados district of the city after residents reported seeing him in the street carrying the weapon.

The Policia Nacional is investigating the victim’s death.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, MALAGA

The dismembered body of the 68-year-old woman, named as Natvidad, was discovered on the upper floor of her two-storey home on Calle Proa.

Neighbours said that she lived in fear of her son Alejandro who she had barred from her house several times, only for him to return.

He allegedly had serious issues with drugs and asked her for money to buy narcotics on several occasions.

Alejandro told police officers that he heard ‘voices’ telling him that he had to kill his mother.

He added that he had got ‘tired’ of the way she had treated him.

Several bags containing drugs were discovered in the property.

The suspect was taken away for an assessment at a hospital.

Residents claimed that in recent weeks Natvidad contacted the police and made pleas to ‘take him away’ due to his behaviour.

One neighbour told the Malaga Hoy news portal that he saw Alejandro on Wednesday at around 11am ‘hitting the security grill of his door with an axe like a demon’.

“It was scary,” the witness added.

Another neighbour said: “She was a woman with a problem child and the poor thing has paid the price.”