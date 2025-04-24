Costa del Sol crime wave continues: Body found dumped in a ditch ‘tied up with signs of violence’ just 48 hours after British man shot

THE body of a handcuffed man was found in a ditch close to a farm in the Malaga town of Mijas on Wednesday, with obvious signs of violence, according to the Guardia Civil.

This is the second homicide in the town in a span of just 48 hours.

The man’s body has already been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for the autopsy, in which not only the causes of death, but also the date of death will be determined.

He could have been dead for some time, according to investigators.

Guardia Civil is investigating the homicide. (Photo: Cordon Press)

The Policia Local arrived at the scene first, but the Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation, as all signs point to a homicide.

This homicide is already the second this week, on Monday evening, a British citizen was shot dead by a hooded individual in the street of Sitio de Calahonda.

The shooter fled in a vehicle that was later found burned out next to a shopping center.

Although there is no immediate connection between the two homicides, the residents of Mijas are concerned about the recent violence.

Investigators haven’t found any correlations as of yet, but they will keep both investigations open.