Cash machine robbery warning in Spain after thief strikes six times to steal over €5k

POLICE in Alicante have warned ATM users to stay alert to prevent being robbed via a technique known as ‘sowing’.

They’ve issued some tips to reduce the chances of being a victim who ends up being seriously out of pocket.

The advice follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man in the city who stole over €5,400 in six crimes- one of which involved violence.

The detainee has an ‘extensive’ criminal CV and has notched up 29 arrests in eight months by various police forces.

The ATM con involves him hovering next to mainly elderly people.

He waits for a user to enter their PIN number before distracting them and tapping in the highest withdrawal figure which is usually €900.

The thief then runs off with the money and in one case resorted to attacking a victim to ensure his transaction was completed.

He is scheduled to make yet another court appearance on charges of fraud and robbery with violence.

The Policia Nacional says everybody, especially elderly people, should be cautious when using an ATM machine and their tips include:-

Don’t put a card in a machine if people are loitering around close by.

Always cover the keypad when entering a PIN number.

Refuse any kind of help from strangers.