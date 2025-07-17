Italian mob boss linked to Camorra mafia gang is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN ITALIAN mafia boss who distributed cocaine has been arrested by the Policia Nacional on the Orihuela Costa.

Officers collared Simone Bartiromo on Wednesday as he left his home on an urbanisation and was about to get into his car.

Bartiromo, 36, was on Italy’s ‘Most Wanted’ list and had been on the run for three years.

He faces 24 years in prison if convicted for four drug trafficking offences.

Bartiromo organised cocaine shipments to the Sorianello Camorra gang in Naples and was connected to the Secondigliano alliance- a coalition of mafia crews.

Over 13 months ago, the Policia Nacional were tipped off that the fugitive was in Spain and they joined forces with their Italian counterparts to find him.

Units from Alicante, Barcelona, and Malaga took part in the operation to locate Bartiromo who continued his criminal activities.

That involved transporting and distributing cocaine via contacts in Barcelona and Malaga.

Besides his mafia colleagues, Bartiromo supplied narcotics to other criminal gangs across Europe.

The National Court will now process Italy’s extradition request.

