17 Jul, 2025
17 Jul, 2025
Barcelona is Spain’s most expensive city to buy a home new data reveals

A new report has revealed that Barcelona is the most expensive city to buy a house in Spain.

BARCELONA is Spain’s most expensive city for existing home prices, reaching almost €3,900 per square metre during the first half of the year.

The latest report by estate agents Tecnocasa and Pompeu Fabra University has revealed this represents a 16.3% increase compared to the first six months of 2024.

It puts Barcelona ahead of Madrid, where the price stood at €3,576 per square metre.

Across Spain, housing prices have also risen by 16.3%, reaching €3,025 per square metre, the biggest increase since 2006.

It’s a good time if people want to sell their property, with demand growing by 32% and supply dropping by 15.6%. 

More than 160,000 houses were sold across the country in the first six months of the year. This is the highest total since 2004. Existing homes accounted for 91.2% of sales, compared to only 8.8% for new builds.

Barcelona was also top of the list for mortgages, with an average mortgage of €184,955 in the first six months of the year. 

The average buyer in Spain is a first-time buyer – 72.6% with two-thirds requiring a mortgage. They are most commonly aged 35 to 44 years old and are single. 

