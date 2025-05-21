Father-son duo arrested in crackdown on Italian mafia on the Costa del Sol

A FATHER and son have been arrested in Malaga for allegedly belonging to an Italian mafia gang.

A 47-year-old man born in the Milan area has lived in Malaga for several years running a number of businesses.

His son, 22, is also accused of working closely with the Italian-based gang.

The Policia Nacional cooperated with their Italian counterparts in an operation that saw an additional 22 people arrested in Italy.

The Malaga detainees were said to be key elements of gang that operated in Milan, Brianza, Rome, and Palermo to ship hashish, cocaine, and marijuana.

Investigations started in 2021 to bring down a gang that also sold weapons and laundered money.

Authorities said that brutal justice was handed out by the crew to people who got in debt over cocaine sales.

In Aprile 2022, a smuggler was assaulted in Tenerife for not having cleared an €8,000 debt with his father finally taking it on to avoid further reprisals.

The gang is said to have moved over €1.4 million between May and October 2021 alone.

To make transfers from Italy to Spain, an informal transfer system known as hawala was used with money laundered via a network of shops run by Chinese nationals, who charged a 1.5% commission.

The raids in Italy yielded large quantities of drugs, including 15.5 kilos of cocaine, 457 kilos of hashish and 90 kilos along with 150 marijuana plants.

Heavy weapons were confiscated including five Kalashnikov AK47 rifles, silencers, semi-automatic pistols, grenades and hundreds of