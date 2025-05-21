Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet Valencia flood victim groups

PRIME Minister, Pedro Sanchez, will meet with three groups representing Valencia flood disaster victims on Thursday.

Representatives will hold talks with Sanchez in the Government Delegation building in Valencia City.

The three associations travelled to Brussels last week for two days of meetings including discussions with European Commission president, Ursula Van der Leyen.

VON DER LEYEN MEETING(European Commission image)

Pedro Sanchez is travelling specifically to Valencia to hear from the flood victim groups.

The Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, has met victims but not with the associations representing them.

Valencian vice-president and government spokesperson, Susana Camerero, last week said that the door was always open for ‘every victim’ to meet with ministers or Mazon.

It will be Sanchez’s fourth visit to Valencia since the October 29 floods.

Two days later he went to the Emergency Coordination Centre in L’Eliana followed by the frosty reception he received in ground-zero town Paiporta on November 3.

The Prime Minister had to beat a quick retreat after being pelted with mud and verbally abused by angry locals.

He last trip was on January 23, when he held talks with mayors of municipalities affected by the floods.

Susana Camerero had criticised Pedro Sanchez for not meeting a single flood victim or holding a memorial service.

Camerero said: “He has not set foot in the flood area since fleeing Paiporta on November 3.”