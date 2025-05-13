13 May, 2025
13 May, 2025 @ 16:00
EU chief Von der Leyen meets with Valencia flood victim families

REPRESENTATIVES of Valencia flood victims met with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyn in Brussels on Tuesday.

Three associations set up in the wake of the October 29 disaster asked for a meeting during Von Der Leyn’s recent visit to Valencia but she was unable to find time.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the associations and I thank them for sharing their stories,” she said.

READ MORE:

DEVASTATION IN PAIPORTA

“This tragedy must guide any future preparations to deal with natural disasters,” the Commission president added

“The EU stands in solidarity, supporting recovery today and resilience for tomorrow.”

Members of the Associacio de Victimes de la Dana-29 d’Octubre, the Association of DANA fatalities, and the Associacio Damnificats Dana Horta Sud Valencia travelled to Brussels.

The group also met with European Parliament president, Roberta Metsola and EU commissioner, Spain’s Teresa Ribera.

Metsola promised to write to Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, to call on him to meet with the associations to discuss issues they raised with her.

15 MEPs- mainly from Spain but also the Netherlands and Sweden- also held talks.

Meanwhile, the European Commission continues to work on a Spanish submission for €4.4 billion from the European Solidarity Fund to help in post-flood recovery.

€100 million was transferred as a maximum interim payment before a final decision is taken.

