14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 11:52
Italian mafia boss is arrested in Spain’s Benidorm: Kingpin faces 24 years behind bars

AN ITALIAN man accused of running a drug trafficking gang in his native country, has been arrested in Benidorm.

The 38-year-old had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him.

He’s been accused of buying and selling large quantities of marijuana and cocaine.

BENIDORM(Cordon Press image)

If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 24 years.

The Policia Nacional got information that he was staying in Benidorm and launched a surveillance operation on some apartments.

They got visual confirmation that he was the Italian fugitive they were after and detained him.

He’s been handed over to Madrid’s National Court to process Italy’s extradition request.

Alex Trelinski

