Brit rapist who attacked a 13-year-old girl on a beach in Spain is jailed for two years

A BRITISH man who suffers with Jacob’s Syndrome- a genetic condition which causes mental issues- has been given a two-year prison term for raping a 13-year-old girl on Javea’s Playa El Arenal(pictured above).

The Brit, 25, has also been ordered by an Alicante court to undertake outpatient treatment as well as five years of probation and a five-year ban on any contact with the victim.

Prosecutors backed the man’s defence team in accepting a lower sentence due to his mental capacity.

READ MORE:

EL ARENAL

The assault happened in August 2021 where the assailant approached the girl when she was with some friends and suggested they go off to smoke some cigarettes.

The teenager agreed and they went late at night to a secluded spot on Arenal beach where he offered her some cannabis.

The victim having consumed alcohol and drugs was in a vulnerable state before she was sexually assaulted.

She and the defendant said they did not remember what happened, though the girl recalled being with her friends, but lost her memory until she regained consciousness after the assault.

Traces of the Brit’s DNA were found after the child was examined by medics.

It was argued that he was unaware that she was aged under 16 and maintained she told him that she was aged 19.

The court accepted he had a condition known as Jacob’s Syndrome which causes learning disabilities, a lack of control and excessive impulsiveness, as well as emotional and behavioural issues.

It also acknowledged he had deposited €12,500 with the court as compensation for the victim.

The verdict and sentence can be appealed before the Valencian Superior Court.