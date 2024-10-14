14 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Oct, 2024 @ 11:19
··
1 min read

Brit rapist who attacked a 13-year-old girl on a beach in Spain is jailed for two years

by
Brit rapist who attacked a 13-year-old girl on a beach in Spain is jailed for two years

A BRITISH man who suffers with Jacob’s Syndrome- a genetic condition which causes mental issues- has been given a two-year prison term for raping a 13-year-old girl on Javea’s Playa El Arenal(pictured above).

The Brit, 25, has also been ordered by an Alicante court to undertake outpatient treatment as well as five years of probation and a five-year ban on any contact with the victim.

Prosecutors backed the man’s defence team in accepting a lower sentence due to his mental capacity.

READ MORE:

EL ARENAL

The assault happened in August 2021 where the assailant approached the girl when she was with some friends and suggested they go off to smoke some cigarettes.

The teenager agreed and they went late at night to a secluded spot on Arenal beach where he offered her some cannabis.

The victim having consumed alcohol and drugs was in a vulnerable state before she was sexually assaulted.

She and the defendant said they did not remember what happened, though the girl recalled being with her friends, but lost her memory until she regained consciousness after the assault.

Traces of the Brit’s DNA were found after the child was examined by medics.

It was argued that he was unaware that she was aged under 16 and maintained she told him that she was aged 19.

The court accepted he had a condition known as Jacob’s Syndrome which causes learning disabilities, a lack of control and excessive impulsiveness, as well as emotional and behavioural issues.

It also acknowledged he had deposited €12,500 with the court as compensation for the victim.

The verdict and sentence can be appealed before the Valencian Superior Court.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Interpol appeal: The seven murdered women in Spain who still need to be identified – and whose killers remain on the loose

Italian mafia boss is arrested in Spain’s Benidorm: Kingpin faces 24 years behind bars
Next Story

Italian mafia boss is arrested in Spain’s Benidorm: Kingpin faces 24 years behind bars

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Italian mafia boss is arrested in Spain’s Benidorm: Kingpin faces 24 years behind bars

Italian mafia boss is arrested in Spain’s Benidorm: Kingpin faces 24 years behind bars

AN ITALIAN man accused of running a drug trafficking gang
4 bedroom Villa for sale in El Madronal with pool garage - € 2

4 bedroom Villa for sale in El Madronal with pool garage – € 2,500,000

Villa El Madroñal, Málaga   4 beds   4 baths